New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.29. Approximately 198,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,933,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.15 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167,787.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,527 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,671,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

