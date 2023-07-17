Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $20.99 on Friday. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $506,815.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,798.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $506,815.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,798.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,815. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jamf by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

