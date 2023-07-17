Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $3.11

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $3.03. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 423,329 shares changing hands.

Nano Dimension Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $675.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,981,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,406 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Nano Dimension by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,122,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after buying an additional 1,884,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 678,505 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 536,482 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

