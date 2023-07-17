MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.58

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.58 and last traded at $145.58, with a volume of 2866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.64. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.