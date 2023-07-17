Morgan Stanley Trims PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $26.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities cut PENN Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.63.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Articles

