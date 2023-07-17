Morgan Stanley Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $55.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

RRR opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $33.24 and a 52 week high of $50.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.13.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

