Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $346.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.33.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $353.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $353.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.63.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

