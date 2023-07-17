Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2,357.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 154,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

