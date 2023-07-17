Mina (MINA) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Mina has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $443.22 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,053,685,613 coins and its circulating supply is 935,246,547 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,053,592,732.8400393 with 935,066,693.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.47849553 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,824,000.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

