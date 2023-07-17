MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $10.00. The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 329692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,425.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,425.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,987 shares of company stock worth $474,642 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in MiMedx Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.54.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

