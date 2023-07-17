Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $33.80 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,800,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.33% of AGCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in AGCO by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.86. The stock had a trading volume of 166,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.99.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.60.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.