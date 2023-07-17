Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 775,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775,000 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 4.58% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $72,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

ITB traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,769 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

