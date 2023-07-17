Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 16,000 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.37% of CyberArk Software worth $22,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 159.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.77.

CYBR traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.30. 122,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,088. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.35.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

