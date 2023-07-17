Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 188 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for 6.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.89% of NICE worth $275,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.74. 43,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,109. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $235.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.97 and a 200 day moving average of $207.56.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

