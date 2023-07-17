Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 146 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $526.60. 510,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.50 and a 200-day moving average of $442.42. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $529.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

