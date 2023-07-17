Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $51.07 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,508 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 35,617 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $51,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 595,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,926,000 after buying an additional 31,279 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $7.03 on Monday, reaching $248.29. 3,116,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,753. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.11, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.30 and a 200-day moving average of $201.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.91.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.