Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 115.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,973 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. 35,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,471. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $862.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

