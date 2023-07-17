Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Fiverr International worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Fiverr International Price Performance

Fiverr International stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $47.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.