Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,742 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MAA traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 104,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $190.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average is $154.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.