MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
MIN opened at $2.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $3.04.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
