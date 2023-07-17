MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

MIN opened at $2.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $3.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 97.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 930,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 458,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 40.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 227,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 65,701 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

