MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 177.0% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

