Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRU. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.89.
Metro Trading Down 0.1 %
MRU stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$74.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,221. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.21. Metro has a 12-month low of C$67.09 and a 12-month high of C$78.90. The firm has a market cap of C$17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22.
About Metro
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.
