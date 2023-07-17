Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $1.89 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00006245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $32.49 million and $246,268.67 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,780,378 coins and its circulating supply is 17,220,574 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

