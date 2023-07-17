Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Outperform”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $345.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $220.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.09.

META opened at $308.87 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $316.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.10. The firm has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

