Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,175 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Perficient comprises approximately 1.1% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Perficient worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Perficient by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Perficient by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 80,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Perficient by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Perficient by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,387 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 98,923 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,240. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $110.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

