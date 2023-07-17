Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New $8.33 Million Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,140,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

PDM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 260,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,271. The company has a market capitalization of $961.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $13.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $142.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

