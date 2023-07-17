Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 317.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares during the period. Kemper comprises approximately 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Kemper worth $12,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kemper by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kemper by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kemper Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

KMPR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.29. 39,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.68%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

