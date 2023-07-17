Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,545 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.98. 576,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.