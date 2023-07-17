Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $8.52 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,540 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after acquiring an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after acquiring an additional 183,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.06. 76,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In related news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

