Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $7.02 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCBI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

United Community Banks Stock Up 2.9 %

UCBI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. 144,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

