Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,490 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises about 1.4% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Lantheus worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 55.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $903,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 704,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,182,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $604,086.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock worth $1,782,835 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.12. 214,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.71 and a beta of 0.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

