Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $11.27 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249,420 shares during the period. TechnipFMC comprises approximately 1.2% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of TechnipFMC worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 126.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 2,608,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 144.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after buying an additional 2,600,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

TechnipFMC Company Profile

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,224,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.