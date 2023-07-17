Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $10.06 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.20. 50,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,583. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $63.25.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

