Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for about 1.4% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

OLLI traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $71.37. 308,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

