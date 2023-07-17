Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,430 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,769 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Southside Bancshares worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $830.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 32.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBSI. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Southside Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

