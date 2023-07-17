Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Signet Jewelers worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 222.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 54.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.1 %

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.73. 375,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,257. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $130,931.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,855,875.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $130,931.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,855,875.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,596 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,972. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

