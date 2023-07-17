Members Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,170 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 856,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

