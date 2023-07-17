McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 7.3% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $36,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $410.19. 231,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,765. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $322.82 and a 52 week high of $429.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.17.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.