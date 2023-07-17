McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.59.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.37. 175,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

