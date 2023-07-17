MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.91. 22,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 511,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $514.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 73.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,797.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,797.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $75,289.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,980.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,790 shares of company stock worth $275,504. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 5,302.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

