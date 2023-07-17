Maverick Protocol (MAV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.98 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $86.55 million and $11.98 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.35414996 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $8,721,615.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

