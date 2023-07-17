Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Sells $141,600.00 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,716.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Jay Remley sold 42,988 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $114,348.08.

Matterport stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,154,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 105,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after buying an additional 775,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,185,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 175,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 10.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,651,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 248,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

