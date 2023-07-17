Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) versus NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Critical Review

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) and NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marriott International and NH Hotel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 1 7 5 0 2.31 NH Hotel Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Marriott International presently has a consensus price target of $184.69, suggesting a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Marriott International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marriott International is more favorable than NH Hotel Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

58.5% of Marriott International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of NH Hotel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Marriott International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marriott International and NH Hotel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $20.77 billion 2.77 $2.36 billion $8.55 22.15 NH Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than NH Hotel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott International and NH Hotel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 12.34% 272.54% 9.75% NH Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marriott International beats NH Hotel Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott International



Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Four Points, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Marriott Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Protea Hotels, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element Hotels, and Moxy Hotels brand names. It operates properties under 30 brand names in 138 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About NH Hotel Group



NH Hotel Group, S.A. operates hotels in Spain, Benelux, Italy, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. It also offers procurement network, real estate, call center and catering services. The company was formerly known as NH Hoteles, S.A. and changed its name to NH Hotel Group, S.A. in June 2014. The company was incorporated in 1881 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. NH Hotel Group, S.A. is a subsidiary of MHG Continental Holding (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

