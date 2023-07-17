Markel Corp Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 0.06% of Celanese worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

NYSE:CE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.26. 58,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,885. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

