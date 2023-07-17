Markel Corp Has $3.98 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 633.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.13. The stock had a trading volume of 41,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,504. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.86 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.78.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

