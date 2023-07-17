Markel Corp Buys New Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Markel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Markel Corp owned about 0.16% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $7,116,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $11,214,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SKWD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. 20,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,664. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

