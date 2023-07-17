Markel Corp Buys 23,500 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.27% of Rollins worth $49,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rollins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $44.58. 90,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

