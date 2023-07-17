Markel Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,854,000 after buying an additional 151,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.23. 48,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,339. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.35. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.72 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

