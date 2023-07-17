Markel Corp Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Markel Corp raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $61,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $58.70. 1,161,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,916,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

