Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.49. 40,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 668,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $503.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.11% and a negative net margin of 169.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,288,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $9,219,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 57,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

